Magnus Breaks Ground on 226,800 SF Industrial Building at 803 Park in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Magnus Development Partners has broken ground on Gateway 2, the fourth building at the 803 Park industrial campus adjacent to Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Set to deliver by second-quarter 2027, the 226,800-square-foot building will feature CSX rail service, 18 dock doors, 50- by 54-foot bay spacing and an ESFR fire protection system.

Magnus has tapped Chuck Salley, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers to lease and market Gateway 2. At full completion, 803 Park will comprise five buildings spanning nearly 1 million square feet. To date, three buildings totaling 625,440 square feet have been delivered in the park and are fully leased to six tenants.