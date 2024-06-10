Magnus Capital Partners Begins Development of $60M Workforce Housing Community in West Michigan

HOLLAND, MICH. — Magnus Capital Partners has begun development of HōM Flats at 24 East, a $60 million workforce housing development in western Michigan’s Holland. The three-building property will feature 202 units and more than 13,000 square feet of retail space, including an onsite childcare center and suites reserved for locally owned businesses. Amenities will include a pickleball court, fitness studio, coworking lounge, café, indoor and outdoor play areas, art studio, package delivery area, pet-washing stations, indoor bike storage, rooftop terraces, walking paths and dog parks.

Leasing is expected to begin in 2026. HōM Flats is the workforce housing platform of Magnus. Residents have access to monthly event programming like financial literary classes, art programs and career services. Hooker DeJong Inc. is the project architect, and Rhode Construction will serve as general contractor.