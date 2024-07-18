Thursday, July 18, 2024
Access 77 is located adjacent to the Scout Motors facility underway in Blythewood, S.C., and within Northpoint Industrial Park, a county-owned park spanning 340 acres.
Magnus Development Completes 210,600 SF Industrial Facility Near Columbia, South Carolina

by John Nelson

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Magnus Development Partners has completed Access 77, a 210,600-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Blythewood, a city near Columbia in Richland County. Situated near I-77, the property is located adjacent to the Scout Motors facility underway and within Northpoint Industrial Park, a county-owned park spanning 340 acres and housing companies including Coca-Cola, Constantia, Koyo and Spirax Sarco.

Access 77 is a tilt-up facility that can house a single or multiple users. Features include a minimum clear height of 32 feet, 54- by 50-foot bay spacing, 130-foot truck court, LED lighting, trailer parking, 13 dock doors (expandable to 48) and two drive-in doors.

Chuck Salley, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers are marketing Access 77 for lease.

