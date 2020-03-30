REBusinessOnline

Magnus Development Delivers 200,000 SF Industrial Building in Lexington, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Magnus Development Partners LLC has delivered Midway IV, a speculative 200,000-square-foot industrial building within Lexington County Industrial Park (LCIP). There is currently one tenant in the building, occupying 50,000 square feet. LCIP spans 350 acres nine miles south of downtown Columbia. Magnus broke ground on Midway IV in March 2019. The asset features 32-foot clear heights, 16 dock doors, two 12-by-14-foot drive-in doors, a 210-foot shared truck court, LED motion-detected lighting and an ESFR sprinkler system. Magnus broke ground on Midway V, also within LCIP, in November.

