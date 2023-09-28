Magnus Development Partners Breaks Ground on 210,600 SF Industrial Facility in Blythewood, South Carolina

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Magnus Development Partners has broken ground on Access 77, a 210,600-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Blythewood.

Situated within Northpoint Industrial Park, the building will feature a minimum 32-foot clear height; 54-foot by 50-foot bay spacing with a 60-foot speed bay; a 130-foot-deep truck court; motion-detected LED lighting; trailer parking; 13 dock doors expandable to 52; and two drive-in doors. The design allows for both single- and multi-tenant uses.

Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers will handle leasing at the property. A construction timeline was not disclosed.