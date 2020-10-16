Magnus Development Starts Construction on 192,780 SF Industrial Building in Columbia, South Carolina

Midway Logistics VI is situated within Lexington County Industrial Park, near downtown Columbia and five miles from Interstate 20.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Magnus Development has started construction on Midway Logistics VI, a 192,780-square-foot industrial building in Columbia. The spec warehouse is situated within Lexington County Industrial Park, near downtown Columbia and five miles from Interstate 20. The building will feature 32-foot clear heights, trailer parking, ESFR sprinklers and motion-sensor LED lighting. Magnus plans to complete the building in second-quarter 2021. Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers International will handle the leasing and marketing efforts for the property. In March of this year, Magnus delivered Midway Logistics IV, a 200,000-square-foot building. Colliers arranged a 150,000-square-foot lease to TreeHouse Foods in September. Additionally, Magnus is developing Midway Logistics V, a 180,000-square-foot facility within the same business park.