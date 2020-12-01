Magnus Development to Break Ground on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Park Near Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Magnus Development Partners will break ground on 803 Industrial Park, a planned spec development that will feature nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space adjacent to Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Magnus plans to break ground on Building One, a 201,120-square-foot asset, in early 2021. Building One will feature a 130-foot-deep truck court, up to 57 dock-high doors, 72 trailer drop spaces, 50-foot-by-54-foot bays, 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection and LED lighting. The building will be subdividable for users needing as little as 34,020 square feet of space. The industrial park, being developed by Columbia Metropolitan Airport’s development arm, is also situated near the UPS regional air and ground hubs, a FedEx Freight and Norfolk Southern transload rail terminal, and one mile from Interstate 26. Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers International | South Carolina will handle leasing efforts on behalf of the owner. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.