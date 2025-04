OWOSSO, MICH. — Magoo’s Pet Outlet has signed a 6,900-square-foot retail lease at the Riverwood Crossing shopping center in Owosso, about 32 miles northeast of Lansing. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant, while Harry Lancz of Professional Property Advisors represented the undisclosed landlord. Riverwood Crossing is anchored by Tractor Supply.