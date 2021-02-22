Magoo’s Pet Outlet to Open 10th Location in Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, MICH. — Magoo’s Pet Outlet will open a new store in Mount Pleasant. This is the 10th location in the state of Michigan for the pet retailer, which has purchased the 5,800-square-foot, former Redbird Feed & Supply building located on East Pickard Street. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented Magoo’s in the transaction. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.