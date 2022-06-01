REBusinessOnline

Mahesh Enterprises Purchases Land Site in Astoria, Oregon for Hotel Development

176-W-Marine-Dr-Astoria-OR

Mahesh Enterprises plans to develop a boutique hotel on the 1.3-acre land parcel at 176 W. Marine Drive in Astoria, Ore.

ASTORIA, ORE. — Mahesh Enterprises has acquired a 1.3-acre, 57,064-square-foot land parcel located at 176 W. Marine Drive in Astoria. An undisclosed seller sold the site for $1.2 million.

The buyer plans to develop a boutique hotel on the parcel, which is on the Columbia River and the Riverwalk that connects to the Port of Astoria.

Charles Conrow of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Mark Carnese of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

