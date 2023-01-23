REBusinessOnline

MAI Fulfillment Signs 247,000 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The building is located at 2500 Galvin Drive.

ELGIN, ILL. — MAI Fulfillment has signed a 247,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2500 Galvin Drive in Elgin. MAI provides order processing, warehousing services and fulfillment solutions for its clients. The building features a clear height of 30 feet and 36 truck docks. Mike Berkowitz of Entre Commercial Realty represented the tenant. Steve Bass of NAI Hiffman represented the landlord, High Street Logistics Properties.

