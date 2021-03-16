Main Event to Open 48,559 SF Venue at Cottonwood Creek Market in Waco

Development, Retail, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Dallas-based entertainment concept Main Event will open a 48,559-square-foot venue at Cottonwood Creek Market, a 285,000-square-foot shopping center in Waco owned by Houston-based NewQuest Properties. Main Event will join Topgolf and a 14-screen Cinemark Holdings Inc. as the other entertainment anchors at the center, which is located near Baylor University’s campus on the city’s southwest side. Main Event’s new location will feature 20 bowling lanes, multi-level laser tag areas and a virtual reality gaming space, along with food and beverage offerings. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. Austen Baldridge represented NewQuest Properties in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Dawn Greiner of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Main Event. Topgolf and Cinemark are scheduled to open this spring and summer, respectively.