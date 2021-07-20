REBusinessOnline

Main Street Flats in Bellevue Trades Hands for $232.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Main-Street-Flats-Bellevue-WA

Located at 1050 Main St. in Bellevue, Wash., Main Street Flats features 425 apartments, a rooftop terrace and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. (Image courtesy of Hines)

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Hines and a subsidiary of funds managed by Oaktree Capital have purchased Main Street Flats, a multifamily complex located at 1050 Main St. in Bellevue. According to the King County records, the property traded hands for $23.2.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Developed by Alamo Manhattan in 2015, Main Street Flats features 425 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, a rooftop terrace, fitness center, resident lounge and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The acquisition follows Hines’ recently announced Main Street Place, a 6.75-acre mixed-use development in downtown Bellevue. The project is slated to open in 2023.

