Mainfreight Signs 57,100 SF Build-to-Suit Lease for Freight Terminal in Carol Stream, Illinois

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Mainfreight has signed a build-to-suit lease for a 57,100-square-foot freight terminal in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. Chicago-based Timber Hill Group owns the property in a joint venture with Champion Realty Advisors. TH LLC, a special purpose entity managed by Timber Hill and Champion, acquired the site in May.

Mainfreight’s new terminal will feature 81 dock doors and parking for 92 cars, 88 trailers and 44 tractors. There will also be a 70-foot-wide dock area and a 20,000-square-foot, two-story office space complete with a kitchen and locker rooms. The facility will serve as Mainfreight’s North American headquarters. Construction is scheduled to begin in November with completion slated for early 2025.

Mainfreight is a New Zealand-based logistics company providing end-to-end freight service solutions, including warehousing, domestic distribution and international air and ocean services. The company operates in 26 countries with more than 11,000 employees. Mainfreight currently has an office in Franklin Park, Ill. The project in Carol Stream is the first of two terminal build-to-suits that Timber Hill and Champion are developing on behalf of Mainfreight.