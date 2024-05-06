Monday, May 6, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Mainfreight Signs 62,000 SF Industrial Lease in Haslet, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HASLET, TEXAS — Mainfreight, a logistics company based in New Zealand, has signed a 62,000-square-foot industrial lease in Haslet, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The site at 112 Harmon Road spans 21.3 acres. The build-to-suit facility will feature 24-foot clear heights, 86 dock doors, 20,000 square feet of office space and ample trailer parking. An affiliate of Chicago-based Timber Hill Group and Champion Realty Advisors own the site and expect to complete construction of the facility by the end of the year. CBRE represented Mainfreight in the lease negotiations, and Lee & Associates represented ownership.

