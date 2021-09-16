REBusinessOnline

Mainsail Lodging Opens Epicurean Atlanta Hotel in Midtown District

Epicurean Atlanta

The Epicurean Atlanta hotel has 178 guest rooms with 22 suites. Hotel amenities include a fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a pool on the ninth level sky terrace that offers temperature-controlled cabanas and butler service.

ATLANTA — Mainsail Lodging & Development has opened Epicurean Atlanta, a 16-story boutique hotel in Midtown Atlanta. The hotel is a member of the Autograph Collection, a group of independent hotels operated by Marriott International. Epicurean Atlanta is the second location of the Epicurean Hotel brand, the first of which was a collaboration between Mainsail Lodging and the Bern’s Steak House in Tampa. Atlanta-based architectural and interior design firm Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio oversaw the new hotel’s design.

The Epicurean Atlanta hotel has 178 guest rooms with 22 suites. Hotel amenities include a fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a pool on the ninth level sky terrace that offers temperature-controlled cabanas and butler service. Additionally, there will be wellness activity programming on the events lawn.

Located at 1117 West Peachtree St., the hotel is one of three towers within Selig Enterprises’ 1105 West Peachtree mixed-use development. The other two towers in the project include a 31-story office tower and a 64-unit apartment tower called 40 West 12th.

Epicurean Atlanta is anchored by three dining concepts: Reverence, the hotel’s signature restaurant that features a 2,886-square-foot space for seating up to 127 guests; Aerial Kitchen & Bar, which will serve South American and Mexican food; and The Office Bar, which will offer TVs for sports fans, drinks and food.

The hotel will also feature the Epicurean Theatre, a 1,964-square-foot movie theater that provides a kitchen via a partnership with Sub-Zero and Wolf. The space will include multiple 86-inch LED TVs with space to accommodate up to 80 attendees.

Epicurean Atlanta also features 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings and events.

