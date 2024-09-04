Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Porch-Park-Apts-Redmond-WA
Located in Redmond, Wash., Porch + Park offers 106 apartments, a rooftop deck, a 20-hour gym with Tempo Mirror, row machines, yoga spaces and a boxing area, as well as 9,178 square feet of retail space.
LoansMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

MainStreet Property Group Receives $32.3M Refinancing for Porch + Park Apartment Community in Redmond, Washington

by Amy Works

REDMOND, WASH. — MainStreet Property Group has obtained a $32.6 million refinancing loan for Porch + Park, a multifamily property at 16050 Cleveland St. in downtown Redmond, a suburb east of Seattle. Seth Heikkila and Steve Petrie of JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan through First Citizens Bank.

Completed in 2022, Porch + Park features 106 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 9,178 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, eco-friendly shower heads, work-from-home nooks, stainless steel appliances and luxury finishes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck and a 20-hour gym with Tempo Mirror, row machines, yoga spaces and a boxing area.

You may also like

Greenstone Partners Brokers $7.1M Sale of Apartment Building...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $95M Sale of The...

Max Benjamin Partners Arranges $16.5M Construction Loan for...

Trevey Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of 27-Acre...

Greenlaw Partners Sells 18.2-Acre Pecos 17 Industrial Development...

Generation Housing Partners to Develop 96-Unit Affordable Housing...

JLL Arranges $44M Loan for Refinancing of Northern...

Greystone Provides $11.3M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing...

CBRE Arranges $16.5M Refinancing for Westbury Square Shopping...