MainStreet Property Group Receives $32.3M Refinancing for Porch + Park Apartment Community in Redmond, Washington

REDMOND, WASH. — MainStreet Property Group has obtained a $32.6 million refinancing loan for Porch + Park, a multifamily property at 16050 Cleveland St. in downtown Redmond, a suburb east of Seattle. Seth Heikkila and Steve Petrie of JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan through First Citizens Bank.

Completed in 2022, Porch + Park features 106 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 9,178 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, eco-friendly shower heads, work-from-home nooks, stainless steel appliances and luxury finishes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck and a 20-hour gym with Tempo Mirror, row machines, yoga spaces and a boxing area.