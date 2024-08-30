MainStreet Property, HAL Real Estate Obtain $77M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Property in Woodinville, Washington

WOODINVILLE, WASH. — MainStreet Property Group and HAL Real Estate have received $77 million in refinancing for The Schoolhouse District, a mixed-use asset in downtown Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle.

Located at 17409 133rd Ave. NE, The Schoolhouse District consists of four separate buildings, including District Flats offering 254 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and 44,800 square feet of retail space. Apartments offer keyless entry, a balcony or patio, wine storage, vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, open kitchens with premium appliances, in-unit laundry, AC ports and custom-built home office spaces.

Amenities at District Flats include a 24-hour fitness center, work-from-home spaces, a grocery delivery room, private access to sporting events, a game room, cafeteria lounge, an enclosed dog park, controlled-access garage and electric vehicle charging stations. The retail section features a YMCA, beauty spa, dining options and Wine Walk Row tasting rooms.

Seth Heikkila and Steve Petrie of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team secured the fixed-rate loan through AXA IM Alts., acting on behalf of its client, for the borrowers.