Majestic Asset Management Divests of 88,334 SF Office Building in Westlake Village, California

Located in Westlake Village, Calif., 2829 Townsgate features 88,334 square feet of office space.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF. — Majestic Asset Management has completed the sale of 2829 Townsgate, a multi-tenant office building in Westlake Village. California Commercial Investment Cos. acquired the property for $27 million.

Located at 2829 Townsgate Road, the property features 88,334 square feet of office space, occupied by 10 tenants.

Kevin Shannon, Sean Fulp, Ryan Plummer and Mark Schuessler of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.