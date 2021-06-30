Majestic Realty Co. Breaks Ground on 629,274 SF Spec Industrial Project in Tejon Ranch, California

Located at 5151 Wheeler Road in Tejon Ranch, Calif., the building will feature 629,274 square feet of speculative industrial space.

TEJON RANCH, CALIF. — Majestic Realty Co., in its fourth joint-venture partnership agreement with Tejon Ranch Co., has broken ground on a Class A speculative industrial building located at 5151 Wheeler Ridge Road at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center located at the junction of Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in Tejon Ranch.

Designed for single- or multi-tenant use, the 629,274-square-foot building will feature 36-foot clear heights, a minimum seven-inch floor slab, 136 dock-high doors, 185-foot cross-dock truck courts and an ESFR sprinkler system. Occupancy is slated for mid-2022. Mike McCrary of JLL represented the developers for the project.

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center is a 1,450-acre master-planned commercial/industrial development in Kern County, Calif.