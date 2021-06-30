Majestic Realty Co. Breaks Ground on 629,274 SF Spec Industrial Project in Tejon Ranch, California
TEJON RANCH, CALIF. — Majestic Realty Co., in its fourth joint-venture partnership agreement with Tejon Ranch Co., has broken ground on a Class A speculative industrial building located at 5151 Wheeler Ridge Road at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center located at the junction of Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in Tejon Ranch.
Designed for single- or multi-tenant use, the 629,274-square-foot building will feature 36-foot clear heights, a minimum seven-inch floor slab, 136 dock-high doors, 185-foot cross-dock truck courts and an ESFR sprinkler system. Occupancy is slated for mid-2022. Mike McCrary of JLL represented the developers for the project.
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center is a 1,450-acre master-planned commercial/industrial development in Kern County, Calif.