Majestic Realty Co. Receives $12.6M Refinancing for Two Shopping Centers in Walnut, California

WALNUT, CALIF. — Majestic Realty Co. Capital Markets has completed the refinancing of two shopping centers in Walnut, located between Los Angeles and the Inland Empire.

PGIM Real Estate provided a $12.6 million first trust deed loan on Snow Creek Village West Shopping Center and retired the existing debt on Snow Creek Village East Shopping Center. Both assets are located at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

Developed by Majestic Realty Co. affiliates, the properties offer a total of 128,922 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Aldi, Panera Bread, McDonalds, Starbucks Coffee and Applebee’s Grill + Bar.