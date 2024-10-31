Majestic Realty Co. Secures Refinancing Totaling $118.9M for Two Shopping Centers in California

REDLANDS, CALIF. — Majestic Realty Co. Capital Markets has secured loans totaling $118.9 million for the refinancing of two shopping centers located in Redlands. Situated within a 100-acre mixed-use development, the properties — Mountain Grove Shopping Center and Citrus Plaza Shopping Center — together comprise roughly 1 million square feet.

A life insurance company provided first trust deed loans of $62.4 million and $56.5 million, respectively, for the centers, which Majestic Realty Co. and affiliates developed and manage. Tenants at the properties include Target, Harkins Theaters, Aldi, Nordstrom Rack, Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Nike and Barnes & Noble.