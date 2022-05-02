Majestic Realty, Sunroad Enterprises Start Construction of 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Expansion in San Diego

Phase II of Landmark at Otay in San Diego will include a 240,975-square-foot building and a 235,085-square-foot building.

SAN DIEGO — Majestic Realty Co. and Sunroad Enterprises have started construction on the second half of their four-building Landmark at Otay development, located at the intersection of state routes 905 and 125 in San Diego.

Construction is underway on 50 acres of the 67-acre master-planned development, including a 240,975-square-foot building at 1610 Landmark Road and a 235,085-square-foot building at 1910 Landmark Road. Both buildings will feature 36-foot ceiling clearance and 185-foot secure truck courtyards with individual trailer storage. Additionally, the buildings will offer ESFR fire systems, 51 trailer parking stalls, 40 dock-high doors and two ground-level doors with ramps, as well as Superflat warehouse floors and building-wide clerestory windows.

Mark Lewkowitz, Chris Holder and Will Holder of Colliers San Diego are marketing and leasing Phase II of the project. Completion is slated for February 2023.

The development team plans to break ground on Phase III, a two-building component including 150,000-square-foot and 115,000-square-foot buildings, this summer.