Majestic Realty Underway on 520-Acre Industrial Project in Northwest Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Southern California-based developer Majestic Realty Co. is underway on construction of Majestic Silver Creek Business Park, a 520-acre project in northwest Fort Worth. Phase I centers on the speculative development of a 1.1 million-square-foot building that is slated for a second-quarter 2023 delivery. Majestic is also underway on sitework for a 732,284-square-foot building that will be situated on the adjacent parcel.

