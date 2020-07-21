Majestic Signs Amazon to 308,000 SF Industrial Lease at Kyle Crossing in Metro Austin

Kyle Crossing Business Park is a 535,113-square-foot industrial development located south of Austin along Interstate 35.

KYLE, TEXAS — Amazon has signed a lease to occupy a roughly 308,000-square-foot facility at Kyle Crossing Business Park in metro Austin, where the e-commerce giant will operate a sortation facility that will employ as many as 200 people. Majestic Realty, a developer based in Southern California, is the owner of the 40-acre Kyle Crossing Business Park, which is located just one block west of Interstate 35. The news follows Amazon’s announcement to open an 820,000-square-foot distribution center in Pflugerville, a northern suburb of Austin.