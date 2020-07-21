REBusinessOnline

Majestic Signs Amazon to 308,000 SF Industrial Lease at Kyle Crossing in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Kyle-Crossing-Business-Park

Kyle Crossing Business Park is a 535,113-square-foot industrial development located south of Austin along Interstate 35.

KYLE, TEXAS — Amazon has signed a lease to occupy a roughly 308,000-square-foot facility at Kyle Crossing Business Park in metro Austin, where the e-commerce giant will operate a sortation facility that will employ as many as 200 people. Majestic Realty, a developer based in Southern California, is the owner of the 40-acre Kyle Crossing Business Park, which is located just one block west of Interstate 35. The news follows Amazon’s announcement to open an 820,000-square-foot distribution center in Pflugerville, a northern suburb of Austin.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  