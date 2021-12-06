Major Food Group, JDS to Develop 259-Unit Mixed-Use Residential Tower in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — Major Food Group and New York-based JDS Development Group have plans to develop MAJOR, a mixed-use residential tower located at 888 Brickell Ave. in Miami. Upon completion, MAJOR will be the tallest building in Miami at 1,049 feet, according to the developers.

MAJOR will offer 259 for-sale condominiums, as well as a collection of food and beverage amenities, including standalone restaurants and private clubs. No other project plans were disclosed. William Sofield of Studio Sofield will oversee design of the tower, lobby and residences. Ken Fulk Inc. will be responsible for the food, beverage and club spaces at MAJOR.

New York-based Major Food Group will oversee all branding and hospitality programming at the project. Major Food Group currently operates over 30 restaurants, hotels and private clubs.

Michael Stern of JDS is leading the development team for the project. JDS Development Group has projects including the Walker Tower, The American Copper Buildings, Brooklyn Tower and 111 West 57th St. in New York City, as well as Monad Terrace, Echo Brickell and Echo Aventura in South Florida.