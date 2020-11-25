Major League Cricket To Develop First Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Major League Cricket (MLC) has received approval from the City of Grand Prairie on a long-term lease agreement to redevelop the 5,445-seat AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie into the organization’s first major cricket venue in the United States. The stadium is currently the home field of the Texas Airhogs Minor League Baseball team. The project will increase the seating capacity to accommodate more than 8,000 spectators with additional and upgraded hospitality features and amenities. International architecture firm HKS has been tapped to design the project. Upon completion in 2022, the venue will house the Dallas franchise of MLC, as well as the headquarters of USA Cricket, the sport’s national governing body. MLC plans to launch its inaugural season in 2022, with the stadium expected to be ready for cricket by the spring of that year.