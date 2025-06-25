Malas Development to Build 248-Unit Apartment Complex in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Locally based firm Malas Development will build a 248-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. The project represents Phase II of The Marq, the first phase of which comprised 256 units that are now 80 percent occupied. Designed by CPA Architecture, the second phase will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a sauna and massage rooms, coworking areas, a sport simulator, landscaped courtyard with a pool and a rooftop terrace. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2026.