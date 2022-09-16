REBusinessOnline

Mallory & Evans Breaks Ground on Phase II of Student Housing Community Near University of North Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Southeast, Student Housing

Mallory & Evans Development is expanding Bellamy Dahlonega, a student housing community located near the University of North Georgia, with 44 new units across two buildings.

DAHLONEGA, GA. — Mallory & Evans Development has broken ground on Phase II of Bellamy Dahlonega, a student housing community located near the University of North Georgia. The second phase of the project will add two buildings offering 128 beds. Phase I of the project was delivered in fall 2015 and offers 426 beds. The 44 new units will feature two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations and will be fully furnished with bed-to-bath parity. Phase II will also include the development of a new fitness center and renovations to the existing clubhouse. A timeline for the project was not announced.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  