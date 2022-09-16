Mallory & Evans Breaks Ground on Phase II of Student Housing Community Near University of North Georgia

Mallory & Evans Development is expanding Bellamy Dahlonega, a student housing community located near the University of North Georgia, with 44 new units across two buildings.

DAHLONEGA, GA. — Mallory & Evans Development has broken ground on Phase II of Bellamy Dahlonega, a student housing community located near the University of North Georgia. The second phase of the project will add two buildings offering 128 beds. Phase I of the project was delivered in fall 2015 and offers 426 beds. The 44 new units will feature two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations and will be fully furnished with bed-to-bath parity. Phase II will also include the development of a new fitness center and renovations to the existing clubhouse. A timeline for the project was not announced.