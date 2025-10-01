Mallory & Evans to Develop $95M Mixed-Use Community in Athens, Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — Atlanta-based Mallory & Evans has plans to develop The Shoals, a mixed-use development located near University of Georgia in Athens. The $95 million Phase I will feature 285 residences, 456 parking spaces (garage and street), green spaces and more than 20,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Residences will come in studio to four-bedroom configurations in multiple formats — townhomes, duplexes, cottages, live/work units and single-family homes — and are expected to deliver in 2027. Phase I will span 22 acres of the 90-acre site, which will interface with the Athens Firefly & Greenway Trail system.

Ultimately, The Shoals will feature more than 600 residences and commercial space across four connected pocket neighborhoods.