Mallory & Evans to Open Co-Living Space in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Mallory & Evans Development and its property management company Caliber Living will open Flagship Kerns, a two-building, 310-unit coliving project in Knoxville. Leases will start at three months and prospective tenants can lease by the unit or the bedroom. Unit interiors will include granite countertops, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, smart home units with smart locks, smart TVs and Ecobee thermostats. Communal amenities will include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, work/study pods and a conference area. Atlanta-based Mallory & Evans expects to open the community in January.

Flagship Kerns will mark Phase I of three to open at the historic Kern’s Bakery. The other phases will comprise a 75,000 square-foot redevelopment of Kern’s Bakery to include a food hall, retail and office spaces, event venues and a brand-name hotel. Kern’s Bakery was originally built in 1929 and has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.