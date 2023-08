LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Malman Construction Real Estate has arranged the purchase of an industrial property located at 1250 Simms St. in Lakewood. Double O Enterprises LLC sold the building to 1250 Simms LCC for $5.2 million.

Jake Malman of Malman Construction Real Estate represented the buyer, while Max Marcum and Scott Marcum of Marcum Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the deal.