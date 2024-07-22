Monday, July 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2153-S-Wabash-St-Denver-CO
Located at 2153 S. Wabash St. in Denver, the 25,356-square-foot industrial property features eight dock-high doors and one drive-in loading door.
AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Malman Commercial Arranges $3M Purchase of Industrial Facility in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has brokered the acquisition of an industrial property located at 2153 S. Wabash St. in Denver. Vera Wabash LLC acquired the asset from 2153 South Wabash Street LLC for $3 million.

Situated on a 1.2-acre parcel, the 25,356-square-foot property features eight dock-high doors and one drive-in loading door.

Taylor Roy of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while CJ Toohey, Patrick Henry and Boston Wier of The Henry Group represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Triten Real Estate Partners Sells 343,760 SF Industrial...

JAH Realty Acquires 201,433 SF Richardson Heights Shopping...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 48,500 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 22,350 SF...

Rhino Capital Breaks Ground on 180,000 SF Manufacturing...

Syndicated Equities Group Acquires 45,306 SF Winnebago Industries...

JLL Arranges $27.8M Acquisition Loan for Greater Boston...

Truist Bank Provides $25M Loan for Refinancing of...

F+F Mechanical Signs 27,573 SF Industrial Lease in...