Malman Commercial Arranges $3M Purchase of Industrial Facility in Denver

DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has brokered the acquisition of an industrial property located at 2153 S. Wabash St. in Denver. Vera Wabash LLC acquired the asset from 2153 South Wabash Street LLC for $3 million.

Situated on a 1.2-acre parcel, the 25,356-square-foot property features eight dock-high doors and one drive-in loading door.

Taylor Roy of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while CJ Toohey, Patrick Henry and Boston Wier of The Henry Group represented the buyer in the deal.