Malman Commercial Arranges $4.9M Acquisition of 22 Industrial/Flex Condos in Denver

DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the purchase of 22 industrial/flex condominiums at 5475 Peoria St. in Denver. Peoria Condos LLC acquired the assets for $4.9 million.

Jake Malman of Malman Commercial represented the buyer, while Mark Alley and Paul Scheider of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the two sellers in the transaction.

The seller of Building 2, Units 104 and 105 was Slang Colorado RE1 LLC. The sellers of 20 units in Building 1 and Building 2 were 5475 Building I LLC and 5475 Building II LLC.