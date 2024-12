DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of 1135 E. Evans Ave. and 2085 S. Downing St. in Denver. Mazon Evans LLC acquired the assets from Downing & Evans LLP for $1 million. The asset offers 6,700 square feet of retail space. Jake Malman of Malman Commercial represented the buyer, while Mark Pyms of Panorama Commercial Brokerage represented the seller in the deal.