Malman Commercial Brokers $3.1M Sale of Cherry Creek North Office Building in Denver

DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of 131 Madison Street, an office building located in Denver’s Cherry Creek district. University of Colorado Health, a Colorado nonprofit corporation, acquired the asset from 131 Madison Investors, a Texas limited liability company, for $3.1 million.

The property offers 6,156 square feet of office space. Jake Malman and Taylor Roy of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Kyle Underwood and Julie Burch of Legend Partners represented the buyer in the deal.