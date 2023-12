DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 501-521 Kalamath St. in Denver. Ascent Commercial Real Estate LLC acquired the asset from 501 Kalamath Associates LLC for $3.1 million.

The building features 24,178 square feet of industrial space.

Taylor Roy of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, while Tanner Digby and CJ Anania of Digby Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the deal.