Malman Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sales of Two Industrial Buildings in Colorado for $21.2M

by Amy Works

AURORA AND DENVER, COLO. — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the off-market sales of two industrial buildings in Aurora and Denver for a total of $21.2 million.

Jake Malman of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the sellers of the buildings, which total 205,966 square feet. The buyers were not represented in the transactions.

In one deal, 4999 LTD sold a 50,050-square-foot industrial warehouse at 4999 Oakland St. in Denver to 4999 Oakland Owner LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

In the second transaction, 40th Street Partners LLC sold a 155,916-square-foot distribution building at 18245 E. 40th Ave. in Aurora to 18245 40th Owner LLC.

