DENVER — Malman Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of 4600 Ironton Street, an industrial property in Denver. GS Ironton LLC sold the asset to Aspen Ironton LLC for $4.5 million. The property offers 37,636 square feet of industrial space.

Jake Malman and Dan Prevedel of Malman Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, while Taylor Roy, also with Malman, represented the buyer in the deal.