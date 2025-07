DENVER — Malman Real Estate has arranged the purchase of a 6,400-square-foot industrial building located at 3645 Brighton Blvd. in Denver. ARN Land Co LLC acquired the asset from 3645 Brighton LLC for $2.1 million. Jake Malman of Malman Real Estate represented the buyer, while Dallas Landry of LC Real Estate Group, along with Jerry Graham and Jamie Dilts of Coldwell Banker Realty, represented the seller in the transaction.