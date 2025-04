LEADVILLE, COLO. — Malman Real Estate has arranged the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot flex retail and industrial building located at 331 Highway 24 in Leadville. 331HIGHWAY24 LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company, acquired the asset from NAK Property 4 LLC, a Colorado limited liability company, for $1 million. Taylor Roy of Malman Real Estate represented the buyer, while Kory Pryor of 23 Realty Advisors represented the seller in the deal.