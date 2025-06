LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Malman Real Estate has arranged the sale of 1250 Simms Street, an industrial property in Lakewood. An entity doing business as 1250 Simms LLC sold the asset to 1250 Simms St LLC and 1250 Simms St JP LLC for $7.2 million. At the time of sale, the 54,416-square-foot property was fully leased. Jake Malman of Malman Real Estate represented the seller, while Paul Cattin of Platinum CRE represented the buyer in the deal.