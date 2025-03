WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Malman Real Estate has arranged the acquisition of a building located at 8900 Wadsworth Blvd. in Westminster for $1.5 million. Honey Baked Ham Co. occupies the 3,880-square-foot property. Jake Malman of Malman Real Estate represented the buyer, Ramarko LLC, a Michigan limited liability, while Matt Henricks of CBRE represented the seller, TC Brookhill RLLP, in the deal.