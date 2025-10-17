Friday, October 17, 2025
Aplin-Center-Texas-A&M-University
According to the development team, The Aplin Center at Texas A&M University in College Station is the largest mass timber project on a university campus in Texas. The facility will also function as a campus visitor center.
Manhattan Construction Breaks Ground on 211,000 SF Academic Project at Texas A&M University

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — General contractor Manhattan Construction Co. has broken ground on a 211,000-square-foot academic project on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station. The Aplin Center, named after Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, the founder of truck stop and convenience store chain Buc-ees, will house immersive learning labs for students enrolled in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Mays Business School. DLR Group and Pickard-Chilton co-designed The Aplin Center, which is expected to open in 2028.

