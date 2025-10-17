Manhattan Construction Breaks Ground on 211,000 SF Academic Project at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — General contractor Manhattan Construction Co. has broken ground on a 211,000-square-foot academic project on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station. The Aplin Center, named after Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, the founder of truck stop and convenience store chain Buc-ees, will house immersive learning labs for students enrolled in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Mays Business School. DLR Group and Pickard-Chilton co-designed The Aplin Center, which is expected to open in 2028.