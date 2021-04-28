REBusinessOnline

Manhattan Five Partners Acquires 2,167-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Hangar-Cedar-Hill-Texas

Pictured is The Hangar, a 268-unit complex in Cedar Hill that is part of Manhattan Five Partners' newly acquired portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based investment firm Manhattan Five Partners has acquired a portfolio of six multifamily properties totaling 2,167 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The properties were all built between 1970 and 1985 and include The Hangar, a 268-unit asset in Cedar Hill; Annex, a 267-unit complex in Mesquite; Forty200, a 512-unit community in Mesquite; Residence on Lamar, a 482-unit property in Arlington; Amp at the Grid, a 446-unit community in Arlington; and Current at the Grid, a 192-unit complex in Arlington. Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Philip Wiegand of NorthMarq represented the seller, Dallas-based S2 Capital Partners, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews