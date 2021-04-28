Manhattan Five Partners Acquires 2,167-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is The Hangar, a 268-unit complex in Cedar Hill that is part of Manhattan Five Partners' newly acquired portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based investment firm Manhattan Five Partners has acquired a portfolio of six multifamily properties totaling 2,167 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The properties were all built between 1970 and 1985 and include The Hangar, a 268-unit asset in Cedar Hill; Annex, a 267-unit complex in Mesquite; Forty200, a 512-unit community in Mesquite; Residence on Lamar, a 482-unit property in Arlington; Amp at the Grid, a 446-unit community in Arlington; and Current at the Grid, a 192-unit complex in Arlington. Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Philip Wiegand of NorthMarq represented the seller, Dallas-based S2 Capital Partners, in the transaction.