Manhattan Real Estate Holdings Buys Bella TerraMedical Plaza in Huntington Beach for $20M

At the time of sale, Bella Terra Medical Plaza was 90 percent occupied by a mix of medical facilities and providers.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Manhattan Real Estate Holdings has acquired Bella Terra Medical Plaza, a medical office building located at 7677 Center Ave. in Huntington Beach. Vibe Boutique Office Properties sold the asset for $20 million.

Situated on 1.8 acres, the four-story property features 59,354 square feet of recently renovated, Class A medical office space. At the time of sale, the building was 90 percent leased to a variety of medical facilities and providers.

Derek Landry, Bob Prendergast, Sach Kirpalani and Lynn LaChapelle of JLL Capital Markets, along with Kellie Hill, Chris Isola and Bryan Lewitt of JLL Healthcare, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.