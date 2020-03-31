REBusinessOnline

Manhattan Real Estate Holdings Buys Bella TerraMedical Plaza in Huntington Beach for $20M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Bella-Terra-Medical-Plaza-Huntington-Beach-CA

At the time of sale, Bella Terra Medical Plaza was 90 percent occupied by a mix of medical facilities and providers.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Manhattan Real Estate Holdings has acquired Bella Terra Medical Plaza, a medical office building located at 7677 Center Ave. in Huntington Beach. Vibe Boutique Office Properties sold the asset for $20 million.

Situated on 1.8 acres, the four-story property features 59,354 square feet of recently renovated, Class A medical office space. At the time of sale, the building was 90 percent leased to a variety of medical facilities and providers.

Derek Landry, Bob Prendergast, Sach Kirpalani and Lynn LaChapelle of JLL Capital Markets, along with Kellie Hill, Chris Isola and Bryan Lewitt of JLL Healthcare, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business