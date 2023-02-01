REBusinessOnline

Manhattan West Acquires Talbert-Mount Washington Industrial Park in Fountain Valley, California for $16.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — Manhattan West Real Estate has purchased Talbert-Mount Washington Industrial Park, a multi-tenant industrial park in Fountain Valley. DDK Investments Ltd. sold the asset for $16.5 million.

Situated on 2.9 acres, the park includes a 28,754-square-foot building at 18071 Mt. Washington St. and a 31,000-square-foot building at 11190-11240 Talbert Ave. Six tenants, including OC Art & Home, Harwood Galleria, The Drawer Shop and RADCO, fully occupy the property.

Both two-story buildings feature outdoor storage yards, 18-foot to 23-foot clear heights, fire protection, oversized ground-level doors and HVAC. Additionally, the property offers 113 parking spaces.

Joseph Harmon and Charles Johnson of DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, while Devin Ray and Mike Barreiro of DAUM represented the seller in the deal.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  