Manhattan West Acquires Talbert-Mount Washington Industrial Park in Fountain Valley, California for $16.5M

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — Manhattan West Real Estate has purchased Talbert-Mount Washington Industrial Park, a multi-tenant industrial park in Fountain Valley. DDK Investments Ltd. sold the asset for $16.5 million.

Situated on 2.9 acres, the park includes a 28,754-square-foot building at 18071 Mt. Washington St. and a 31,000-square-foot building at 11190-11240 Talbert Ave. Six tenants, including OC Art & Home, Harwood Galleria, The Drawer Shop and RADCO, fully occupy the property.

Both two-story buildings feature outdoor storage yards, 18-foot to 23-foot clear heights, fire protection, oversized ground-level doors and HVAC. Additionally, the property offers 113 parking spaces.

Joseph Harmon and Charles Johnson of DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer, while Devin Ray and Mike Barreiro of DAUM represented the seller in the deal.