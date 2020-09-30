REBusinessOnline

Manifold Real Estate Breaks Ground on 45,600 SF Office Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

1608-W.-5th-St.-Austin

Manifold's new office building at 1608 W. 5th St. in Austin is expected to be complete in winter 2021.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Manifold Real Estate has broken ground on a 45,600-square-foot office project at 1608 W. 5th St. in Austin. Designed by Studio8 Architects, the three-story, Class A project includes three levels of underground parking and is 75 percent preleased. Zapalac/Reed Construction Co. is the general contractor. Construction is expected to last about 14 months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  