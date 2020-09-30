Manifold Real Estate Breaks Ground on 45,600 SF Office Project in Austin

Manifold's new office building at 1608 W. 5th St. in Austin is expected to be complete in winter 2021.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Manifold Real Estate has broken ground on a 45,600-square-foot office project at 1608 W. 5th St. in Austin. Designed by Studio8 Architects, the three-story, Class A project includes three levels of underground parking and is 75 percent preleased. Zapalac/Reed Construction Co. is the general contractor. Construction is expected to last about 14 months.