Manifold Real Estate Breaks Ground on 45,600 SF Office Project in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment and development firm Manifold Real Estate has broken ground on a 45,600-square-foot office project at 1608 W. 5th St. in Austin. Designed by Studio8 Architects, the three-story, Class A project includes three levels of underground parking and is 75 percent preleased. Zapalac/Reed Construction Co. is the general contractor. Construction is expected to last about 14 months.
