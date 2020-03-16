Manolo Blahik to Open 9,947 SF Store in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Footwear retailer Manolo Blahik will open a 9,947-square-foot retail and office lease in Manhattan. The property with include 4,942 square feet of retail space and 5,005 square feet of office space. David Thomas Design will serve as the project architect for the interior build-out of the store. Ariel Schuster, Ben Birnbaum and Peter Shimkin represented Manolo Blahik in the lease negotiations. The landlord is 717 Madison LP The store is slated to open later this year.