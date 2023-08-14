Manor ISD Completes 116,000 SF Academic Project in Metro Austin

MANOR, TEXAS — The Independent School District of Manor, a northeastern suburb of Austin, has completed a 116,000-square-foot academic project. Manor Rise Academy will serve approximately 850 students from kindergarten to eighth grade. The 40-acre campus will house multiple gyms, a media center, two art rooms, three maker spaces, performing arts classrooms, student collaboration areas and flexible classrooms. The site also features competition-level athletic fields, outdoor learning spaces and playgrounds.